LHP Marco Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take RHP Felix Hernandez’s spot in the rotation. He will start the opener of the Sunday doubleheader. Gonzalez was acquired in a July 21 deal with St. Louis. After sitting out last season rehabbing from elbow surgery, Gonzalez is 8-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 13 combined starts with Triple-A Memphis and Tacoma. “I‘m excited at any chance to pitch up here in the big leagues,” Gonzalez said. “I will take full advantage of it, give everything I have and compete as hard as I can.”

DH Nelson Cruz, who was a late scratch Friday with back, neck and shoulder spasms, was in the lineup Saturday before the rainout. Mariners manager Scott Servais said it would be beneficial to Cruz to get another day off.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start the second game of the doubleheader Sunday against the Royals. He was acquired in a July 28 trade with the Rays. This will be his 10th start of the season and his second with the Mariners. In his Seattle debut, he allowed three runs (one unearned) on five hits, including two home runs, and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. “Eight innings. We’re optimistic,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said laughing on what he expects from Ramirez. “We have to be realistic with where he’s at. I‘m expecting him to be able to go a little bit longer than he did last time. Am I looking for six or seven? Probably not. Looking for five innings, go from there. So, we’ll see. He was really good early in the game last time out. We’ll take that again and hopefully he can last a little bit longer.”

RHP Felix Hernandez went on the 10-day disabled list with bursitis tendinitis. He returned Saturday to Seattle to be examined by the Mariners doctors. “Felix had some inflammation in his shoulder,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “His shoulder’s not feeling good at all. Felt it a little bit coming out of the last start over in Texas. He didn’t feel great the last couple of days. Just thought, talking it over yesterday, probably best to shut him down for a bit and try to get him back feeling good again. Don’t know how long he’ll be out. That’s the situation we’re at right now. Our doctors will look at him there and get a better idea. Probably on Monday we can get an MRI and all that other stuff.”