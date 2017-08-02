Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners are a season-best two games above .500 for the second time this campaign as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the host Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The Mariners registered 14 runs while winning the first two games of the set and are searching for their fifth consecutive victory.

Robinson Cano fueled Tuesday's 8-7 victory as he doubled twice - the latter being No. 499 of his career - and drove in three runs to help Seattle move within 1 1/2 games of Kansas City for the American League's second wild card. Five different Mariners recorded two hits - one being Nelson Cruz, who slugged his 22nd homer of the season. Texas has dropped four straight and has succumbed in 17 of its last 27 home games. Joey Gallo hit two homers to center field - one a tape-measure shot on the roof beyond the fence - and drove in four runs in Tuesday's setback.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.31 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (6-8, 3.48)

Miranda has gone four consecutive starts without a decision despite striking out a career-high 10 in six innings against the New York Mets in his last turn. The 28-year-old served up two homers against the Mets, marking the sixth time in his last eight turns he has given up multiple blasts. Miranda allowed three unearned runs and three hits but did not factor in the decision in a six-inning effort against the Rangers last season - his lone career outing against the club.

Cashner has won back-to-back starts and three of his last four. The 30-year-old limited Baltimore to one run and five hits over seven innings in his last outing and has posted a 2.36 ERA in his last four turns. Cashner is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two starts against Seattle this season and 0-3 with a 3.58 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) while struggling against Kyle Seager (5-for-13, one homer) and Jean Segura (6-for-18).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 8-3 against the Rangers this season and have won 11 of the last 15 meetings.

2. Seattle CF Jarrod Dyson, who recorded two hits and scored twice on Tuesday, stole his 24th base of the season and 200th of his career.

3. Texas 2B Rougned Odor has homered in three straight games and gone deep seven times in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Rangers 4