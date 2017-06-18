Mariners use big first inning to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Seattle Mariners jumped on Texas starter Yu Darvish for four runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mariners, and Texas lost for just the second time in nine games.

Seattle did all its first-inning damage with two outs. Kyle Seager's RBI double got the Mariners on the board and started a big day for him. A passed ball scored Mitch Haniger from third, and Danny Valencia followed with a two-run homer into the Seattle bullpen to up the lead to 4-0.

Texas got two of the runs back in the second on a two-run homer from Carlos Gomez off Christian Bergman (4-4). But those were the only runs Bergman allowed in his 5 2/3 innings as Texas managed just four hits off him. He struck out one and walked two.

The Mariners tacked on a run against Darvish (6-5) in the third on a double from Seager, who went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Darvish, who came into the game with a 5-0 lifetime record against the Mariners at Globe Life Park, lasted just five innings and was charged with five runs on eight hits. He struck out six in matching his shortest outing of the season while getting the loss.

The Rangers rallied in the seventh as Robinson Chirinos scored on a wild pitch. But with the bases loaded, Nick Vincent, the third Seattle pitcher in the seventh, got Nomar Mazara to fly out to center to cap a frame that included three walks, a hit batter, a balk and a wild pitch.

Seager got that run right back in the top of the eighth, doubling home Robinson Cano. An Elvis Andrus throwing error scored Seager and provided the Mariners more insurance.

Ben Gamel and Cano each had two hits for Seattle. Gomez went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run for Texas as six Seattle pitchers combined to hold the Rangers to just four hits. The Rangers went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position, with that coming on the Mazara at-bat.

NOTES: Seattle signed 1B Evan White, its top pick from last week's draft. White, from Kentucky, was the 17th overall pick in the draft. ...Texas is still undecided on a Tuesday starter against Toronto, but RHP Nick Martinez is expected to get the nod. ...Seattle promoted RHP Max Povse from Double-A Arkansas for bullpen depth. To make room for Povse, the Mariners sent RHP Rob Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma.