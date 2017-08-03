Homers carry Rangers to 5-1 win over Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers used three home runs to snap a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Elvis Andrus, Delino DeShields and Joey Gallo went deep for Texas, which ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

DeShields set the tone by hitting his second leadoff homer of the year in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score at 1.

Texas took a 2-1 lead against Ariel Miranda (7-5) in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Adrian Beltre.

Gallo, who hit two homers Tuesday against the Mariners, connected on a solo shot in the fifth to push the Texas lead to 3-1. The homer, the seventh for Gallo in his past 11 games and his 28th of the season, cleared the grass in center field at Globe Life Park and landed near a picnic table where fans were sitting.

Andrus added a two-run shot into the Seattle bullpen in the sixth inning off Miranda, who shares the American League with his 27 home runs allowed.

The homers provided plenty of support for right-hander Andrew Cashner (7-8), who matched his career best by winning his third consecutive start. Cashner gave up one run and six hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. He has allowed just five runs in his past three starts.

Matt Bush, Jason Grilli and Jose Leclerc each pitched a scoreless inning in support of Cashner.

Seattle led 1-0 early. Jean Segura was hit by a pitch with one out in the first inning and stole second. Robinson Cano plated Segura with an RBI single to center.

The Mariners had chances for more runs but left two runners on in the first, third, fourth and eighth innings. Seattle went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Miranda allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.

Cano went 2-for-3 for the Mariners, who had six hits. Andrus was 3-for-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Shin-Soo Choo had two of Texas’ nine hits.

NOTES: The game was delayed by rain for 40 minutes in the bottom of the sixth inning. ... Texas will activate RHP A.J. Griffin (oblique) from the disabled list to start Thursday at Minnesota. Griffin has been on the disabled list since May 27. ... Seattle RHP James Paxton was named the AL pitcher of the month for July. ... Mariners RHP Edwin Diaz was named the AL reliever of the month. ... Seattle opens at four-game series at Kansas City on Thursday.