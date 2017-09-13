Mariners cruise past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Seattle Mariners’ outside hopes of making a run at an American League wild card were damaged when they arrived in Texas having lost five of seven games.

On Tuesday, the Mariners took out their frustrations on the Rangers’ pitching staff, getting a pair of three-run homers and pounding out 15 hits in a 10-3 victory.

The win kept Seattle 3 1/2 games behind the Twins, who occupy the second AL wild-card spot. The Rangers three back of Minnesota.

Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer off Miguel Gonzalez (7-11) in the second inning, and Kyle Seager followed with a three-run shot in the third as the Mariners jumped out to a 7-1 lead and never looked back.

“Offense certainly, we woke up today, really swung the bats well,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Big home runs by Seager and Gamel, (Robinson) Cano had a nice night, and (Mitch) Haniger staying hot. Really nice offensive night.”

Seattle scored runs in five innings, and six Mariners had at least two hits, including three-hit nights from Cano and Gamel.

The offensive support was enough to get Marco Gonzales (1-1) his first win in seven starts with Seattle since getting traded from St. Louis on July 21. Gonzales struck out six and gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings.

Seattle’s impressive offensive night didn’t get off to such a quick start at Gonzalez retired the side in order in the first inning. That changed quickly in the second inning as a Mike Zunino RBI single got the Mariners on the board, and Gamel followed with his second homer in four games.

The Rangers got a run back in the bottom of the second, cutting the deficit to 4-1, but Seager’s three-run shot to the upper home-run porch in right in the third pushed the Seattle lead to 7-1 and ended the night for Gonzalez.

The homer was the 150th of Seager’s career. Seager, 29, joined Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez as players to hit at least 150 homers for the Mariners before turning 30.

“That’s good names to be associated,” he said. “I think they might have been slightly younger when they hit their 150th. It’s pretty cool. That’s a cool stat to be included in, so that was really nice.”

The Seager homer wasn’t so special for Gonzalez. He has allowed four homers in his first two starts with the Rangers and has an 18.57 ERA since coming over from the Chicago White Sox.

”The second inning, one pitch, if I make my pitch, I get out of the inning,“ Gonzalez said. ”You just never know when it’s going to happen. I have to execute my pitches. The first inning I felt really good. I think it’s going to go longer than that.

“Flush it. There’s nothing you can do.”

Texas manager Jeff Banister, who was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes, believes Gonzalez is having some mechanical issues.

“It seems like most everything is one-sided for him right now, allowing hitters to eliminate one side of the plate,” Banister said. “That’s all. Look, he made some good pitches early in the first inning, and then seemed like he lost a little command of the inside of the plate, not able to get hitters off the plate.”

Down 7-1, the Rangers got two runs back in the bottom of the third on RBI singles from Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo.

The Texas comeback bid was short-lived as Seattle got those runs back in the fifth and sixth innings on a fielder’s choice grounder from Zunino and an RBI double from Cano.

Haniger, Nelson Cruz, Yonder Alonso and Zunino each had two for Seattle. Jean Segura also drew a bases-loaded walk for Seattle in the eighth.

Texas had eight hits, all singles. Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo each had two.

NOTES: The Rangers released RHP Tyson Ross, who was 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts). ... Texas activated 3B Adrian Beltre from the 10-day disabled list. Despite the move, Beltre is unlikely to play again this season as he’s recovering from a strained left hamstring. ... Seattle will start LHP James Paxton on Friday at Houston and RHP Erasmo Ramirez on Saturday. The club is undecided on a Sunday starter, which would normally LHP Ariel Miranda’s spot. ... Texas activated RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder soreness) from the disabled list.