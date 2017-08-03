Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals attempt to break out of a sudden funk when they open a four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Kansas City scored just three runs while enduring a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles but still holds a one-half game lead over Tampa Bay for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

The Royals won 10 of 11 games before the bats went quiet against the Orioles as the club recorded just five hits in each of the three defeats. “We definitely didn’t hit the ball well in this series,” third baseman Mike Moustakas, who slammed three homers in a three-game series against Seattle in July, told reporters. “They pitched the ball great and we just didn’t have any offense going.” Seattle, which trails the Royals by 1 1/2 games, had its four-game winning streak halted with Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to Texas. Robinson Cano is 7-for-17 with seven RBIs over his last four contests for the Mariners and 7-for-14 with one homer and three doubles against scheduled Kansas City starter Trevor Cahill.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs. Royals RH Trevor Cahill (4-3, 4.15)

Gallardo defeated the New York Mets in his last turn as he gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old is making his third start since returning from a demotion to the bullpen. Gallardo is 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) versus the Royals and has struggled against Melky Cabrera (5-for-11) while shutting down Brandon Moss (1-for-12).

Cahill is making his second start with Kansas City after being acquired from San Diego. He was touched for five runs and eight hits over four innings in his team debut against Boston but escaped with a no-decision. Cahill is 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 career starts against Seattle, with his most recent appearance coming in 2012 while with Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, who leads the AL with 80 RBIs, is just 4-for-23 lifetime versus Cahill.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) hopes to return after sitting out on Wednesday.

3. Seattle LHP James Paxton (6-0 in July) was named AL Pitcher of the Month and RHP Edwin Diaz (eight saves) was voted AL Reliever of the Month.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Mariners 2