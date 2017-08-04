Preview: Mariners at Royals

James Paxton looks to continue a dominant stretch and record his seventh consecutive victory when the Seattle Mariners visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Paxton was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for July after going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA.

The left-handed Paxton has developed into Seattle’s ace and is the first pitcher in franchise history to win six games in a single calendar month. He will look to help the Mariners inch back ahead .500, including Thursday’s series-opening 6-4 defeat to fall 2 1/2 games behind the Royals for the AL’s second wild-card spot. Kansas City, which is 4-0 against Seattle this season, snapped a three-game overall skid and received two homers from journeyman Brandon Moss, who has gone deep 16 times against the Mariners in his career. Lorenzo Cain didn’t appear bothered by the hamstring injury that sidelined him Wednesday as he reached base three times (two singles, one walk) for the Royals and stole two bases.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (11-3, 2.68 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (5-8, 4.75)

Paxton struck out 46 batters and walked just six in 39 1/3 innings last month and didn’t serve up a single homer. The 28-year-old recorded 18 strikeouts in 13 frames while winning his last two starts - scoreless performances against Boston and the New York Mets. Paxton is 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City and has experienced difficulties with Moss (3-for-4, one homer) and Salvador Perez (3-for-7).

Hammel halted a six-start winless stretch when he allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings against the Red Sox in his last turn. The 34-year-old, who grew up just west of Seattle in Port Orchard, is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA in seven career starts versus the Mariners. Hammel, who is facing Seattle for the first time since 2014, has been roughed up by Robinson Cano (13-for-36, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Ben Gamel was hitless in five at-bats in the opener and is 0-for-15 over his last four contests.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer was hitless in four at-bats on Thursday after going 15-for-34 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle OF Mitch Haniger (concussion/facial lacerations) is experiencing less swelling from being hit by a pitch on Saturday but still is at least a week away from returning.

PREDICTION: Royals 2, Mariners 1