Preview: Mariners at Twins

Having navigated a successful 10-game road trip to open the month of June, the Minnesota Twins returned to Target Field for the opener of a 10-game homestand only to see a brutal trend continue. The Twins look to end an ugly home losing streak when they play the second contest of their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Minnesota was bludgeoned by the Mariners 14-3 on Monday and has been outscored by a staggering margin of 62-25 during a five-game slide at Target Field. The Twins capped their 6-4 road trip with a 13-8 loss at San Francisco on Sunday, and their pitching staff has been ravaged for 27 runs and 36 hits in the last two games. Seattle had scored a combined seven runs in its previous four games before breaking loose against Minnesota, getting four RBIs from Nelson Cruz and a combined two homers, five hits and five RBIs from Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino. The Mariners, who won two of three against the Twins in Seattle last week, send Christian Bergman to the mound to face Kyle Gibson in a rematch from their duel on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Christian Bergman (3-3, 4.03 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-4, 6.52)

Bergman has bounced back in strong fashion since being hammered for 10 runs and 14 hits at Washington on May 23. The 29-year-old won his next two starts by surrendering two runs over 13 innings in victories over Boston and Tampa Bay, but he lost to the Twins on Thursday despite permitting one earned run in five frames. Bergman is allowing right-handed batters to hit .321 against him.

Gibson had a disastrous first month, posting an 0-4 record and 8.20 ERA over his first six starts of the season before landing on the disabled list. He won his first start after returning from injury, albeit in shaky fashion, but followed that with three strong outings - including six innings of one-run ball at Seattle last week. Gibson is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Mitch Haniger recorded four hits and scored four runs in his second game since coming off the disabled list.

2. The Twins selected high-school SS Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the major-league draft.

3. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is 7-for-18 with two homers and seven RBIs in four games versus the Twins this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Twins 4