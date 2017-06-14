FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Mariners at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Ervin Santana won seven games in each of the past two years, a total he surpassed in his last start after tossing his third shutout of the young season. Santana goes for his ninth win -- and first at home since May 2 -- when Minnesota continues its four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Twins may need another big game from Santana after using up nearly a week's worth of offense Tuesday night, setting a franchise record with 28 hits in a 20-7 drubbing of Seattle. Eddie Rosario, one of three Minnesota players with three hits, became the third player in club history to hit three homers in a game. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar collected five hits as the Twins set a franchise mark with 22 singles. Nelson Cruz is 4-for-8 with six RBIs in the series for the Mariners, who have settled for a split of the first two games despite erupting for 21 runs and 33 hits.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (2-1, 2.79 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (8-3, 2.20)

Seattle's injury-ravaged rotation has been solidified by the promotion of Gaviglio, who has allowed one earned run or less in four of his last five starts. The 27-year-old rookie matched his season high with six innings last time out, limiting Toronto to two runs (one eared) over six innings in a no-decision. He has struggled in splitting a pair of decisions on the road.

Santana threw a four-hit shutout at Baltimore last time out to go along with a two-hitter and a one-hitter over his last 11 starts. Like the Twins, Santana has been vulnerable at Target Field with a 3-2 record and 2.63 compared to his mesmerizing 5-1 mark and 1.71 ERA away from home. Second baseman Robinson Cano has haunted Santana, going 14-for-42 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Since the start of 2015, Cruz is 19-for-39 with seven homers and 18 RBIs at Target Field.

2. Twins DH Kennys Vargas broke out of a 2-for-20 slump with four hits and four runs scored Tuesday.

3. Mariners C Mike Zunino is 5-for-9 with three RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Mariners 3

