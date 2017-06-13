Mariners collect 19 hits, pound Twins 14-3

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Seattle Mariners' offense has been potent more often than not this season. That made Seattle's shutout defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday a bit of an anomaly.

The Mariners made sure that didn't happen on back-to-back nights.

Seattle's lineup exploded for 19 hits as it roughed up Adalberto Mejia and the Minnesota Twins by a 14-3 final in the series opener Monday at Target Field.

Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, and Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino each homered as the Mariners (32-33) snapped a brief two-game skid. Mitch Haniger had a team-high four hits in just his second game back after a lengthy stint on the disabled list.

"It doesn't happen very often where we get shut out," said Haniger, who scored four of Seattle's 14 runs. "With the guys in our lineup, we're definitely looking to get on the board every game."

For the second time in a week, the Mariners won a game in which Yovani Gallardo started against the Twins. Gallardo didn't earn the decision last week in a 6-5 walk-off win over Minnesota, but he did on Monday.

Gallardo (3-6) allowed three runs in six innings to earn his first victory in nearly a month. Last Wednesday, he gave up five runs in seven innings against the Twins.

In the Monday win, Gallardo struck out five and walked just one. He surrendered a pair of runs in the first inning but then cruised until allowing another run in the sixth.

"Like I said throughout the year, I've been feeling great," Gallardo said. "I've always said, I've just got to stay positive. Keep working on the things I've got to work on. ... I've just got to build off of this today and just keep moving forward."

Minnesota (32-28) continued its struggles in its home ballpark. The Twins fell to 12-19 at Target Field this season. Minnesota also yielded at least 13 runs for the second straight game.

Mejia (1-2) gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

Every player in the Mariners' starting lineup had at least one hit. It was the second lopsided win for Seattle over Minnesota in the span of a week. The Mariners beat the Twins by an identical 12-3 score in their series opener at Safeco Field in Seattle on June 6.

Things got so bad for Minnesota on Monday that backup catcher Chris Gimenez came in to pitch the ninth inning. It was Gimenez's fifth relief appearance, and he allowed a pair of runs on three hits.

Seattle didn't waste any time jumping on the scoreboard, and Mejia didn't help his own cause in the early going. Mejia's throwing error on a grounder by Haniger put two runners on base with nobody out in the first inning.

Ben Gamel and Haniger came around to score on a two-run single by Cruz. That put Mejia and Minnesota in an early 2-0 hole.

"It was one of his rougher starts kinda from the get-go," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Mejia. "Walked the leadoff hitter, and we've seen that a lot where it's really hurt us. And then he didn't make a play."

An hour after the Twins made the first overall pick in the draft, a former No. 1 overall pick tied the game for Minnesota. Joe Mauer hit a two-run double to left-center off Gallardo in the bottom of the first.

Seattle answered with four more runs off Mejia in the second. Haniger drove in two of those with a ground-rule double to deep center field, and Cruz's sacrifice fly -- his third RBI in the first two innings -- made it a 6-2 lead.

The Mariners got to Mejia again in the fourth, tacking on a run after Mejia loaded the bases.

NOTES: Twins INF Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Monday's game. Polanco had been out since Wednesday following the death of his grandfather. To make room on the 25-man roster, Minnesota optioned RHP Chris Heston to Triple-A Rochester. Heston pitched in just one game after he was claimed off waivers on Wednesday. ... Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez will make another rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday as he works his way back from right shoulder bursitis, manager Scott Servais said Monday. Hernandez hasn't pitched for Seattle since April 25. ... Seattle INF Jean Segura (high ankle sprain) fielded ground balls on Monday at Target Field as he works his way back. Segura, who is batting .341 this year, last played on June 1. He is expected to continue to test the ankle Tuesday by doing some running before the game.