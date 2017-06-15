Early homers boost Mariners to win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Bouncing back from an historic loss is never easy but the Seattle Mariners wasted no time shrugging off Tuesday's 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered as the Seattle Mariners took an early five-run lead and held on for a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

"That's what good teams do" Haniger said. "Yesterday, I felt like we still swung the bats pretty well. They just got to our pitching. It's a new day and you've got to put it behind you."

Ben Gamel and Robinson Cano added three hits apiece for Seattle (33-34) while former Twin Danny Valencia drove in a run as the Mariners rebounded from allowing 28 hits Tuesday.

Gamel added an outstanding catch of Joe Mauer's slicing drive down the left field line in the eighth as he hung on after crashing into the wall in foul territory.

"Not much you can say about Ben Gamel," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "What a game. Awesome at the plate, the catch in the field against the wall, just going after it."

Eduardo Escobar, Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano homered for the Twins, who scored all their runs on homers.

Haniger hit a two-run homer in the first off Ervin Santana and Zunino added a three-run shot with two outs in the third.

"I had in the back of my mind with a runner in scoring position he could throw the slider," Zunino said. "I was just looking for something he gave me thigh-high that I could handle and was able to get that first pitch and put a good swing on it."

It was Haniger's fifth homer of the season and the first since April 16 for the right fielder, who missed six weeks with an oblique injury.

Zunino came up again with two out and nobody on in the fourth and Santana hit him with the first pitch. Zunino jawed at Santana on his way to first base and home plate umpire Greg Gibson warned both benches.

Santana insisted he did not intend to hit Zunino.

"That's not my game anyway," Santana said. "I know he was diving the whole game and I just wanted to go inside so I hit him so that's it."

Valencia drove in the final run with a bases-loaded single in the sixth against Buddy Boshers.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 6-4 when Sano followed Mauer's single by homering to left-center field.

Sano's 16th homer of the season chased Seattle's Sam Gaviglio (3-1).

Before Sano homered, Gaviglio baffled the Twins most of the night and the right-hander allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"He shut us down early, it looked like he was hitting his spots," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He had us a little bit off in terms of off-speed, fastball combination."

Seattle's bullpen took over and shut out the hot-hitting Twins the rest of the way.

"Great job by our bullpen tonight, against a team that's really been swinging the bat well," Servais said. "Came in and shut them down there at the end."

Staked to the early lead, Gaviglio retired the first seven hitters without a ball leaving the infield until Byron Buxton doubled in the third.

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a walk and stole his 11th and 12th bases of the season a day after sitting out Minnesota's record-setting 28-hit barrage on Tuesday.

"He was able to put that ball in play his first at bat and sneak it down the line and then he got another off-speed pitch that he hit out," Molitor said. "He's working very diligently on trying to get his game on track." offensively and we're seeing a little bit of signs from time to time.

After throwing just 91 pitches in a complete-game shutout at San Francisco last week, Santana allowed five runs and a season-high nine hits in five innings.

"I think Ervin will tell you he had to battle tonight and probably didn't have as good of a feel for his slider as he did his last game out," Molitor said.

The Twins threatened in the late innings but Edwin Diaz struck out Kennys Vargas to end the eighth with two on and closed out his 11th save by retiring Brian Dozier with runners at second and third.

NOTES: Seattle RHP Chase De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Wednesday's game. De Jong replaces right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was optioned to Tacoma after giving up six earned runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings (63 pitches) in Tuesday's 20-7 loss to the Twins. ... Twins LHP Hector Santiago, on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness since June 7, played long toss from a distance of 200 feet on Tuesday and will throw a bullpen session on Thursday before being re-evaluated. ... Mariners SS Jean Segura (ankle), who was batting .341 before going on the disabled list, did some running and agility work at Target Field on Wednesday afternoon and participated in on-field batting practice with the team prior to the game.