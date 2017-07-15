Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners are trying to work their way up the American League wild-card standings and strive to take another positive step when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Seattle lost 10 of 14 games prior to the All-Star break but was sharp in the opener as it posted a 4-2 victory.

The Mariners are one of nine teams that are part of a cluster for the two wild-card berths but sit three games under .500 due to their streaky nature and are hoping former ace Felix Hernandez can serve up a second straight strong outing. "We've got to be consistent. That has been our issue," Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters after Friday's opener. "Felix is out there (Saturday) and coming off a good one. We've got a good vibe in our clubhouse right now." Chicago, which sits in last place in the AL Central, is struggling with five defeats in its last six games. The club struck out 15 times in the opener, with Todd Frazier fanning three times in four hitless at-bats as he is just 2-for-19 over his last six contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (4-3, 4.44 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-7, 4.83)

Hernandez struck out eight while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings of a 4-0 victory over Oakland on Sunday. It was the 31-year-old's best effort since returning from a calf injury as he compiled a 5.50 ERA over his three previous outings. Hernandez is 5-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 18 career starts against the White Sox and has struggled with Melky Cabrera (8-for-25) while shutting down Jose Abreu (2-for-13).

Pelfrey gets the call after the White Sox pushed Derek Holland's scheduled start back to Sunday. The 33-year-old Pelfrey is 1-3 with a 4.32 ERA in eight home appearances (seven starts) this season. He defeated the Mariners on May 20, when he allowed one run and four hits over six innings, and is 1-1 with a 3.70 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, who is 3-for-19 lifetime versus Pelfrey, slugged a three-run homer in the series opener on his first swing since hitting the decisive blast in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

2. Chicago activated RHP Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder) and INF Tyler Saladino (back) from the 10-day disabled list, and the latter delivered an RBI double.

3. Seattle SS Jean Segura, who also scored twice, went 2-for-5 on Friday for his 28th multi-hit performance of the season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, White Sox 1