Preview: Marlins at Braves

Matt Adams is a man who most likely will not have a position once Freddie Freeman returns from the disabled list, but the Atlanta Braves’ fill-in first baseman continues producing as they prepare to host the Miami Marlins in Sunday’s series finale. Buried on the Cardinals’ bench before being traded to Atlanta when Freeman was lost to a fractured wrist, Adams is hitting .308 in 26 games with his new team after going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in Saturday’s 8-7 victory.

One night after being shut out, Atlanta's offense roared to life again and the Braves have recorded 37 runs in their past five games - rallying to win on Brandon Phillips’ walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th on Saturday. The Marlins’ three-game winning streak ended after closer A.J. Ramos - who had not allowed a run or a hit in his previous seven appearances - gave up two runs on four hits. Six Miami relievers combined to surrender five runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Second baseman Dee Gordon finished with two hits Saturday and is 5-for-10 in the series.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (5-2, 3.70 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 4.37)

Urena makes his ninth start since moving into the rotation, and has earned victories in four of his past five starts despite a 6.04 ERA in that stretch. His past two starts have been solid, recording victories over the Chicago Cubs and Oakland in which he gave up a combined four runs in 11 innings with nine strikeouts. Urena’s second start of the season came against the Braves on May 12, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings of an 8-4 loss.

Foltynewicz started June with consecutive seven-inning shutout starts against the Cincinnati and Philadelphia, but was hammered for eight runs on 11 hits - including three homers - Monday in a loss at Washington. The 25-year-old has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 12 starts, and struck out a season-high 10 in the outing against Cincinnati on June 2. Foltynewicz, who pitched two innings of relief against Miami on April 11, beat the Marlins with six innings of one-run, six-hit pitching on May 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna is 0-for-7 in the series with four strikeouts, after hitting .408 in his previous 12 games.

2. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki, who recorded a run-scoring pinch-hit single in the fifth inning Saturday, has seven hits in his last 10 pinch-hit appearances with three RBIs.

3. Atlanta RF Matt Kemp, sidelined since Wednesday with left hamstring tightness, lined out as a pinch hitter Saturday and is expected to start the series finale.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Marlins 3