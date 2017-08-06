Preview: Marlins at Braves

Freddie Freeman is the only holdover position player from the last Atlanta Braves team to make the playoffs in 2013, but the first baseman authored a signature moment Saturday for the rebuilding franchise to move them to the brink of a sweep against the visiting Miami Marlins. Freeman launched a three-run homer to cap a five-run inning in a 7-2 victory, and the Braves enter Sunday’s series finale looking to win for the fourth time in their past five games.

Freeman has played in just 65 games this season - missing seven weeks with a fractured wrist - but has reached 20 homers for the fifth time in seven full seasons in the majors. Another slugger continues to pound baseballs in the series, as Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton followed his two-homer game in Friday’s series opener with his 36th blast of the season Saturday. The homer moved Stanton within one of his career high and six away from the Marlins’ all-time single season record (Gary Sheffield, 42 in 1996). Miami had won four consecutive series entering the weekend and scored 5.9 runs per game in that stretch, but has scored just five times in the first two games (all driven in by Stanton).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (9-5, 3.82 ERA) vs. Braves RH Lucas Sims (0-1, 4.50)

Urena’s ERA has climbed steadily after a great start to the season, finishing July with a 3-2 record and a 4.78 ERA in six starts. He lost Monday against Washington despite surrendering just one run on three hits with six strikeouts in eight innings, snapping a two-start winning streak. Urena has pitched well against the Braves in two starts this season, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA while allowing two earned runs in six innings in both appearances.

The 23-year-old Sims impressed in his major-league debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three runs on six hits in six innings against baseball’s winningest team. He did not walk a hitter and gave up all six hits on two-strike counts, recording three strikeouts. Sims earned an All-Star nod in the International League this season, going 7-4 for Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3.75 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Five Marlins - 2B Dee Gordon, OF Marcell Ozuna, OF Christian Yelich, Stanton and C J.T. Realmuto - have recorded 100 hits this season, the first National League team to have five reach triple digits.

2. The Braves traded INF/OF Sean Rodriguez to Pittsburgh for a minor-leaguer, recalled INF/OF Jace Peterson from Triple-A Gwinnett and promoted LHP Max Fried from Double-A Mississippi.

3. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte matched a season high by extending his hitting streak to 11 games Saturday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2