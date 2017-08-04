Preview: Marlins at Braves

The Miami Marlins sat 13 games under .500 in late May, but have slowly climbed back toward an even record entering Friday night’s series opener at the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins have won six of their past eight contests, taking two of three from National League East leader Washington before Thursday’s off day, to improve to 51-55 on the season as they begin a seven-game road swing through Atlanta and Washington.

Miami second baseman Dee Gordon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits in Wednesday’s 7-0 victory, and is batting .368 in that stretch to raise his average to .300 on the season. Atlanta dropped the rubber match of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at home, falling 7-4 to lose for the 13th time in its past 17 games since reaching .500 on July 16. Atlanta did have two highlights in Thursday’s loss, as rookie second baseman Ozzie Albies collected his first major-league hit - a three-run homer in the ninth - and right fielder Nick Markakis recorded his 2,000th career hit. The Braves lead the season series with Miami 5-3, winning two of three in Atlanta on June 16-18.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-3, 5.11 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.01)

Conley has made three starts since rejoining Miami’s rotation following a 12-start stint at Triple-A New Orleans, going 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA while allowing only four runs with four walks and 15 strikeouts. The 27-year-old beat Cincinnati on Saturday, giving up two runs in 7 2/3 innings just five days after firing seven shutout innings in a victory over Texas. Conley is 3-0 in five career appearances (four starts) against Atlanta, winning two of his three starts against the Braves last season.

Dickey did not win any of his six July starts, despite posting a 2.45 ERA and not allowing more than three earned runs five times. He did not surrender an earned run in his last start Sunday at Philadelphia, pitching seven innings and recording eight strikeouts. The 42-year-old knuckleballer lost his only start against the Marlins this season, giving up three runs in seven innings May 14 at Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has homered 12 times in his past 23 games, hitting .301 with a 1.256 OPS and 24 RBIs in that stretch.

2. Atlanta is expected to activate RHP Jason Motte (strained back) from the disabled list for the series opener.

3. Miami has won four consecutive series for the first time since 2015 after holding the Nationals to seven runs in three games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Braves 2