Markakis' 3-run shot lifts Braves over Marlins

ATLANTA -- Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers totaling an estimated 901 feet, but the mammoth blasts didn't pay off for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Markakis' three-run homer, tracked at a normal 388 feet, put Atlanta ahead in the sixth inning and the Braves beat the Marlins 5-3 on Friday night despite the power display by the Miami slugger.

Stanton's 34th homer traveled 477 feet to the center field batter's eye in the fourth inning and his 35th carried 424 feet into the left-field seats with a man on in the sixth, both blasts coming off R.A. Dickey knuckleballs.

"I had done a pretty good job of keeping him in the yard for about six years, so he was probably due," Dickey said. "He's good. He's a specimen. I thought I had a pretty good knuckleball otherwise."

Stanton's first homer was the sixth longest in the majors this season and beat the previous best at SunTrust Park by 38 feet. The longest recorded homer this year was a 496-foot blast by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

"I've seen him where he's untouchable and where he can't control it at his best," Stanton said of Dickey's pet pitch. "Today he was pretty good, actually. I got two balls to hit."

It was the eighth time this season and the 26th time in his career that Stanton had hit multiple homers in a game.

"I thought Dickey was good. It was just one guy and Stanton gets a lot of pitchers," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Dickey (7-7) had allowed just two homers in his previous eight starts, but Stanton matched that total himself.

"He hit a first pitch that sometimes he takes for a strike, but he pounced on it," Dickey said. "On the second one he hit, my cleat kind of stuck, my arm dragged a little bit and the pitch was a meatball. He crushed it."

Dickey survived Stanton's blasts to improve to 11-3 for his career against Miami. He worked six innings and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Marlins starter Adam Conley (4-4) led off the sixth with a single and scored ahead of Stanton as the Marlins went up 3-1, but the left-hander didn't make it through the bottom of the inning.

Markakis, who reached 2,000 hits on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, picked on a 3-2 pitch and pulled his sixth homer over the right-field wall with two on to put the Braves up by a run.

"I think he's going for 3,000," Snitker said. "I've been talking and talking and I don't mind talking about Nick Markakis. It's fun. He's everything I've said for the last few days. He just goes about his business and plays the game."

"I'd been pitching him up and he was chasing the ball up in there," Conley said. "But he got his hands inside and hit a homer. Sometimes it's going to happen. I don't have a problem with the pitch."

Brandon Phillips singled in Lane Adams, who had doubled as a pinch hitter, for a run in the seventh inning that was charged to Dustin McGowan.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched around an infield single and a walk in the ninth inning to record his fourth save.

The Braves took advantage of two Miami errors and a walk for an unearned run in the first inning. Phillips raced home through a stop sign by coach Ron Washington to beat a throw after a miscue by second baseman Dee Gordon.

The Marlins' first hit was Stanton's mammoth homer leading off the fourth.

NOTES: Marlins CF Christian Yelich made a leaping catch at the fence to rob 1B Freddie Freeman of extra bases in the first inning. ... The Braves will start RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-6, 4.08 ERA) against RHP Dan Straily (7-7, 3.79 ERA) in the middle game of the series Saturday. ... RHP Edinson Volquez, who tossed a no-hitter for the Marlins in June, underwent Tommy John elbow surgery for the second time in his career on Friday and could miss all of next season. He was 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and hadn't pitched since early July. ... The Braves activated RHP Jason Motte (back strain) and placed LHP Ian Krol (oblique strain) on the 10-day disabled list. ... RHP Kyle Barraclough (shoulder impingement) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session for the Marlins. ... The Braves traded Class A OF Randy Ventura to Cincinnati for international bonus slot money.