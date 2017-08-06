Foltynewicz, Freeman lead Braves past Marlins

ATLANTA -- Mike Foltynewicz is continuing to show why the Atlanta Braves traded for him and why they have been patient with his development.

The right-hander, obtained in a 2015 trade when the club began its rebuilding plan, struck out a career-high 11 batters and won for a career-best 10th time Saturday.

Foltynewicz, backed by the four-RBI performance of first baseman Freddie Freeman, helped the Braves defeat the Miami Marlins 7-2 at SunTrust Park.

“He’s growing up,” Freeman said. “Every start he’s letting the attitude go a little bit more. That’s what we need and that’s what he needs. Every time he does that, he’s pitching better and better.”

Foltynewicz (10-6) pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits. He has won eight of his last nine decisions and has not lost a start at home since May 5.

“Their guy was good early,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “He was throwing 97-98 and the zone was pretty favorable for him tonight. When a guy’s throwing 98, there’s not a whole lot you’re going to do with that.”

Foltynewicz is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA in nine starts at SunTrust Park. The Braves have won his last seven starts at home and he is 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA during that stretch. His 11 strikeouts were the most by an Atlanta pitcher since Julio Teheran fanned 12 in the 2016 season finale against Detroit.

“Everything felt good today,” Foltynewicz said. “Even like the first three pitches in the bullpen. I knew I was going to be on my game. The slider was working, fastball command was really working, had good life on it. Just one bad pitch all night, really, and kept the team in it. I knew they’d break out, just like it seems they always do.”

The Atlanta offense again showed some late-inning life. The Braves scored twice in the sixth inning and five times in the seventh. Atlanta has scored 192 runs in the seventh inning or later, the third-most in the major leagues.

The Braves’ runs in the sixth came off Dan Straily (7-8). Ender Inciarte singled, stole second and scored when Freeman blooped a single to left. Freeman scored on a double by Nick Markakis.

In the seventh inning, after the Braves loaded the bases on walks, Brandon Phillips lashed a two-RBI single just inside the third-base bag. Freeman followed by blasting a three-run homer to left field, his 20th. Both extra-base hits were allowed by Dustin McGowan.

Freeman was 2-for-4 and now has 45 RBIs. He is hitting .395 in 43 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

“I‘m trying to be more consistent,” Freeman said. “Ever since the All-Star break it hasn’t been what I wanted. I‘m starting to feel a little bit better. Hopefully I can keep that train going.”

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton clubbed his third homer of the series to produce the first run in the sixth inning. The solo shot, his 36th homer, went 446 feet into the left-field stands. It was his 18th career homer against the Braves and leaves him one shy of his personal best of 37 set in 2012.

“The only guy really driving any runs in is G,” Mattingly said. “He’s swinging the bat good. He’s hitting about everything they’re throwing up there.”

Stanton, who was 2-for-4, doubled home a run in the eighth, easily scoring Dee Gordon from first base.

“Folty was on his game tonight,” Stanton said. “And we let an inning get out of hand and we lost.”

The Marlins tried to rally in the ninth. They loaded the bases with one out against reliever Luke Jackson, forcing Atlanta manager Brian Snitker to bring in closer Arodys Vizcaino. He retired the next two batters to end the game and earn his fifth save.

Straily lost for the fourth straight time. In 5 2/3 innings he allowed two runs, five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

NOTES: The Braves recalled INF/OF Jace Peterson from Triple-A Gwinnett and LHP Max Fried from Double-A Mississippi. They sent RHP Jason Hursh to Triple-A Gwinnett and traded INF/OF Sean Rodriguez to Pittsburgh for 1B/OF Connor Joe, the No. 39 pick in the 2014 draft. ... When Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz struck out his eighth batter, he set a career high for strikeouts in a season at 112. ... Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the sixth inning. ... Atlanta drew 40,731 for its 10th sellout. ... Atlanta is 7-3 against the Marlins this season and has won 18 of its last 28 games against Miami.