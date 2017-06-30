Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been shy about testing the limits of ballparks this season, highlighted by a six-homer performance in their last outing. The Brewers aim to continue their power surge on Friday when they return to Miller Park to begin a six-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series versus the Miami Marlins.

Ryan Braun homered for the second straight night in Thursday's 11-3 rout of Cincinnati to improve to 4-for-14 with four runs scored since returning from a 31-game absence due to a left calf strain. The 2011 National League MVP has feasted on both Miami and Friday starter Edinson Volquez during his career, batting .316 versus the club and 14-for-46 against the right-hander. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is the reigning Home Run Derby champion, went deep for the third time in six games on Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the New York Mets. The 27-year-old Stanton will look to continue swinging a hot bat versus Friday starter Matt Garza, against whom he is 3-for-10 with a homer and four RBIs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (4-8, 4.15 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-4, 4.43)

Volquez improved to 4-1 in his last six starts on Sunday after allowing two runs on five hits in as many innings of a 4-2 victory versus the Chicago Cubs. The performance was not without warts, however, as the 33-year-old Dominican walked five batters for the second straight outing and has issued 14 free passes in his last three. "I don't like it, but I had no choice," Volquez told reporters about pitching out of the stretch with runners on base. "You start walking people, you get yourself in trouble."

Garza dropped his second straight start and fell to 1-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his last six outings on Saturday despite yielding three runs in six innings of a 3-1 setback at Atlanta. The 33-year-old was taken deep in that contest, but the remaining seven of his eight homers allowed have come at Miller Park. Martin Prado is riding a five-game hitting streak but is just 4-for-20 in his career versus Garza, who owns a 3-3 mark with a 5.11 ERA in eight career starts against Miami.

Walk-Offs

1. Milwaukee OFs Corey Ray and Lewis Brinson will play for the United States team while SS Mauricio Dubon will compete for the World team in the All-Star Futures Game in Miami.

2. Marlins 1B Justin Bour is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his last two contests.

3. The Brewers placed RHP Chase Anderson on the disabled list on Thursday, one day after he sustained an oblique injury in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Marlins 3