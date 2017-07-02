Ozuna, Marlins mash Brewers 10-3

MILWAUKEE -- Normally, stranding 15 runners while going 5-for-21 with runners in scoring position is an automatic death blow for a team, but the Miami Marlins' offense Sunday was good enough that those numbers did not matter.

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Derek Deitrich added a third as the Marlins pounded out 17 hits in a 10-3 rout of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Dan Straily (6-4) held the Brewers to three runs, five hits and a walk in six innings. He remained perfect against Milwaukee, improving to 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA in six career appearances (four starts), and 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in four career starts at Miller Park.

"I thought he kind of got better as the day went on," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "He's given up some homers, over the course of his career, because every time I do the matchups I see guys with a homer ... but it's a lot of solos, and not where he's getting himself in a lot of trouble and homers, it's not getting the ball where he wants and it costs him one. He did a nice job today."

Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra struck out seven but battled his command and couldn't get past the fourth inning for a second consecutive start. He gave up four runs, eight hits and three walks to drop his third consecutive decision.

"I feel like right now my velocity is off," Guerra said. "I've always had good velocity and I can just go after hitters. I haven't been able to do that, so I've been relying more on my off-speed a lot more. I feel like if I get that back a bit more, I'll be back to the Junior Guerra I was last year. I feel like that would help me a lot."

Guerra (1-3) worked around trouble in the first two innings, but with a 1-0 lead thanks to Domingo Santana's sacrifice fly in the first, he served up a three-run homer to Ozuna in the third.

Milwaukee got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Eric Thames crushed a 1-2 offering from Straily for his 21st home run of the season but his first since June 17.

The Marlins opened the fifth with back-to-back singles against Guerra and made it 4-2 when Justin Bour chased Guerra with an RBI double.

Straily had retired four of five batters before Orlando Arcia led off the fifth with his second home run in as many games and eighth of the year. But the Marlins restored their two-run cushion in the sixth on Christian Yelich's RBI single before Dietrich opened the seventh with a leadoff home run against Rob Scahill.

"We did a nice job getting out of jams for the first five innings and staying within striking distance," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Even through the sixth, Rob got out of a jam in the sixth. But there were just too many runners and eventually they broke through."

Home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar switch bats for having too much pine tar in the seventh inning, then did the same in the eighth with Ozuna up to the plate.

Ozuna ditched his lumber, borrowed one from Giancarlo Stanton and slugged his second homer of the afternoon.

"The bat boy brought me Stanton's bat, Giancarlo's bat, and I said, 'Hey, can I use it?' he says, 'Yeah,'" Ozuna said. "Maybe I swung harder."

J.T. Realmuto broke the game open with a two-run single later in the inning and Martin Prado drove in Miami's 10th run with a ninth-inning double.

NOTES: SS Orlando Arcia finished with two hits and homered for the second time in as many games. In his last 41 games, Arcia has batted .359 (52-for-145) with four home runs and 12 RBIs, raising his season average from .208 to .289 in the process. ... Miami LF Marcell Ozuna's two home runs marked his fourth career multi-homer game. ... The Marlins head to St. Louis on Monday to open a four-game series against the Cardinals behind LHP Jeff Locke (0-4, 5.52 ERA). Milwaukee will open a three-game interleague set against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park. The Brewers have yet to name a starter for that game. It was supposed to be RHP Chase Anderson, but he will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a strained oblique in his last outing.