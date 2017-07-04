Preview: Marlins at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are two games below .500 but still very much in playoff contention, thanks primarily to the mediocrity of the National League Central. Winners of seven of its last nine games overall, St. Louis looks to build on a season-high 14 runs in the second of a four-game set against the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Rookie Luke Voit clubbed his first major league homer and drove in four runs as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 against Miami this season, scoring 36 times in the four wins. Yadier Molina added three hits and knocked in three runs for St. Louis to give him nine RBIs in his last five games. Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, named an All-Star starter for the National League, had a three-run double in Monday's 14-6 loss and has eight RBIs in his last three games. Miami has lost five of six and must find a way to solve Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn, who is 4-0 lifetime against the Marlins.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH José Ureña (6-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (6-5, 3.90)

Urena absorbed his first loss in six weeks last time out against the New York Mets, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings. The 25-year-old Dominican was 5-0 over his previous seven starts and has pitched six innings in each of his last four outings. Molina is 4-for-5 against Urena, who is 0-1 with a ghastly 10.61 ERA in two starts versus St. Louis.

Lynn made it through six innings for the first time in seven starts on Thursday at Arizona, picking up the victory by giving up three runs. The 30-year-old was hammered in his previous two outings, allowing seven runs each in losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Lynn has been hampered by the long ball, surrendering a career-high 19 on the season, including seven in his last three starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Cardinals CF Tommy Pham had three hits and reached base in all five plate appearances in the series opener.

2. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto is 6-for-11 over the past two games.

3. Cardinals 3B Jedd Gyorko exited Monday's game due to cramping in his left leg.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Marlins 4