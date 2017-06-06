Preview: Marlins at Cubs

For all the concerns about their early-season performance, the Chicago Cubs find themselves back in a tie atop the National League Central. The Cubs aim for their fifth straight overall win and seventh in a row at home when they face the Miami Marlins in the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday.

The home team has been victorious in Chicago’s last 13 games, as the Cubs have won the first four of their 10-game homestand following an 0-6 West Coast trip. The Marlins had captured seven of eight entering the series but continue to struggle on the road, where they have dropped 10 of their last 14 and are 10-16 on the season. The Cubs have taken advantage of the friendly confines of Wrigley Field lately, blasting 27 home runs in their last 13 contests. Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. homered in support of Eddie Butler during the series-opening 3-1 win on Monday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Jeff Locke (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.60)

Locke gave the Marlins a solid outing in his season debut Thursday against Arizona, striking out seven while allowing one run and three hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old still is building up his strength after beginning the year on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, and he lasted only 80 pitches last time out. Locke is 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA in 12 career games (10 starts) against the Cubs.

Arrieta has been disappointing during the final year of his contract, but he showed glimpses of returning to form Wednesday at San Diego. The 31-year-old struck out seven and limited the Padres to one run and five hits over six innings in a no-decision for just his third quality start in his last nine outings. Arrieta is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins - both in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-26 with three doubles and four home runs versus Locke.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-27 with three homers during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. After Chicago placed RHP Wade Davis on the paternity list, LHP Mike Montgomery worked 3 1/3 innings on Monday to earn the save.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Marlins 3