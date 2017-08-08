Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The power battle between Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper did not disappoint in the series opener between Washington and Miami Marlins on Monday, and the final result was one the Nationals are seeing a lot. The Nationals will try to clinch a series split and move 23 games over .500 when they host the Marlins in the second of the four-game series on Tuesday.

Harper belted his 150th career homer in Monday’s 3-2 triumph, which pushed Washington’s lead in the National league East to 14 games over second-place Miami. The most encouraging part of the win came from right-hander Max Scherzer, who worked seven strong innings after sitting out most of last week due to neck stiffness. Stanton’s blast - his major-league leading 37th - was his fourth in the last four games but the Marlins are just 1-3 in that span while dropping five of their last eight contests. Trying to turn the tide and shut down Harper for Miami on Tuesday will be Vance Worley while the Nationals counter with right-hander A.J. Cole.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Vance Worley (1-2, 5.31 ERA) vs. Nationals RH A.J. Cole (1-1, 4.91)

Worley had no trouble shutting down Washington on Wednesday, when he scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and did not walk a batter in a win. The veteran bounced around the pitching staff this season but is getting another chance in the rotation and is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in six starts. Worley has been tough on Harper in the past, holding him to 2-for-13 with no extra-base hits.

Cole is getting his second chance as well but did not look particularly sharp when going up against Worley at Miami last week. The 25-year-old was ripped for five runs on six hits and four walks in five innings to suffer the loss. Cole, who made one other start for the Nationals at Philadelphia in May, went 4-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Syracuse.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow) played catch on Monday after throwing in the bullpen on Sunday, but there is still no timetable for his return.

2. Marlins LHP Chris O‘Grady was removed in the second inning on Monday after suffering an oblique strain.

3. Harper is 7-for-18 with a pair of home runs in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 4