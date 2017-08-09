Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez flirted with history in his last encounter with the Miami Marlins before seeing his no-hit bid come to a halt following Dee Gordon’s single to lead off the ninth inning. The Washington Nationals escaped with a 1-0 victory in that July 31 contest and will welcome the return of Gonzalez from the paternity list on Wednesday when the club continues its four-game series against the visiting Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the fifth time in as many outings with a three-run blast in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory and pushed his major league-leading total to 38 homers. The 27-year-old powerhouse has 10 RBIs and eight runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak, but is just 6-for-27 against Wednesday starter and Miami Dade County native Gonzalez. Bryce Harper saw his four-game hitting streak come to an end in the opener despite driving in a pair of runs for the Nationals, who have dropped six of 11 encounters with their NL East rivals this season. The 24-year-old is 9-for-39 versus Miami this season and 1-for-6 against Wednesday starter Adam Conley.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-4, 5.10 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-5, 2.66)

Conley matched the sum total of his previous three starts on Friday after allowing four runs in a 5-3 setback at Atlanta. The 27-year-old was taken deep for the third time in two games after surrendering just four homers in his previous nine outings. Conley has relatively limited experience against the Nationals, although Daniel Murphy (4-for-6, four RBIs) and Anthony Rendon (4-for-9, three doubles) have had his number.

Gonzalez retired 14 in a row at one point in his last trip to the mound to improve to 2-0 in three starts this season versus Miami, against which he has allowed just three runs with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. The 31-year-old has dominated the Marlins in his career, posting an 8-3 mark in 14 outings. Gordon (6-for-19) has been a thorn in the side of Gonzalez, although the left-hander has kept Marcell Ozuna (4-for-18) at bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. All-Star 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 2-for-27 with 10 strikeouts in his last eight contests for Washington.

2. Miami 3B Derek Dietrich has collected two homers and six RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals INF Howie Kendrick (back stiffness) is hopeful to return to the lineup following a one-game absence, manager Dusty Baker said.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 4