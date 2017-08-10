Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Questions surrounding what had been ailing Ryan Zimmerman of late were answered in emphatic fashion in his last game, as the 32-year-old ended a 2-for-27 slump by belting a pair of homers to highlight a four-hit, five-RBI performance in a 10-1 rout. Zimmerman, who is now the franchise’s all-time RBI leader, aims to continue that momentum on Thursday as the Nationals conclude their four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Bryce Harper recorded his second straight two-RBI effort on Wednesday and his fourth two-hit performance in his last six outings to keep first-place Washington sailing along. The 2015 National League MVP has collected three homers, 13 RBIs and eight runs scored versus the Marlins this season, but is just 1-for-8 in his career against Thursday starter Dan Straily. While Washington holds a staggering 14-game lead over second-place Miami in the standings, it is just 6-6 in the season series. Miami’s Derek Dietrich saw his seven-game hitting streak come to a halt on Wednesday, but is 5-for-15 with one homer and four RBIs against Thursday starter Tanner Roark.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (7-8, 3.77 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (9-7, 4.82)

Straily lost his fourth straight start on Saturday despite allowing just two runs for the second consecutive time in a 7-2 setback at Atlanta. The 28-year-old rebounded from a disastrous season-opening loss to the Nationals to pitch much better against them the second time around, permitting one run on three hits in six innings of a no-decision on June 21. Matt Wieters is a robust 5-for-6 with two homers and four RBIs versus Straily, however the right-hander has handcuffed Daniel Murphy (1-for-11) - with the second baseman sitting out of the starting lineup for two straight days due to an ailing hip.

Roark improved to 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in his last four starts on Friday after picking up the win following a two-run, five-hit performance in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old started his season on a high after yielding two runs on three hits in six frames of a 6-4 win over the Marlins on April 5 before the right-hander was shelled for six runs on as many hits over 2 2/3 innings at Miami on June 19. Like Dietrich, Dee Gordon (.389) and J.T. Realmuto (.348) have also enjoyed success versus Roark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon, who is 1-for-21 in his last seven contests, is 0-for-10 with three strikeouts in the series.

2. Gordon is just 3-for-21 with six strikeouts in his last five games.

3. Nationals SS Adrian Sanchez is 5-for-7 with two doubles and two runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 4