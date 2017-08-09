Marlins manage to defeat banged-up Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The first-place Washington Nationals appear well on their way to a National League East title despite a 7-3 loss Tuesday to the second-place Miami Marlins.

Washington has been hit by the injury bug to such regulars as outfielders Jayson Werth and Michael A. Taylor; infielders Trea Turner and Stephen Drew; and pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Now the defending NL East champions are dealing with a minor ailment to Dusty Baker, their manager of two seasons who turned 68 in June.

Baker was shown limping in the Washington dugout in the seventh inning. He had to be helped up the steps by pitching coach Mike Maddux to talk to umpires that inning, and it was Maddux who went to the mound to remove two relievers in the seventh -- a task normally done by Baker.

"My knee, I don't know what happened. My knee locked up on me so I'm going to go get it checked out," Baker said.

He hopes as well for an improved offense, which had trouble trying to solve Miami starter Vance Worley. A member of the Nationals in spring training, Worley beat the Nationals for the second time in less than week.

"I knew they would be aggressive again," said Worley, who allowed one run in six innings. "I think we handled the lineup fairly well. All we are trying to do is win and have fun doing it. Defense again picked me up. The bats were alive again."

Giancarlo Stanton and Derek Dietrich each had three RBIs for the Marlins, and Stanton set a career high for homers when he went deep for No. 38 in the fifth against Washington starter A.J. Cole to snap a 1-1 tie.

"The pitch I threw wasn't a bad pitch," Cole said. "I could have thrown a slider outside. For the most part I was feeling (good) location with my fastball."

Dietrich was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami (53-58), which is 13 games back of first-place Washington (66-45) in the National League East after improving to 6-5 against the Nationals this season.

"We got some key hits. Giancarlo put us by three. He has been on the field all year. He is taking his walks more," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Worley (2-2) scattered six hits, struck out two and walked three. Cole (1-2) allowed four runs and four hits and struck out five in five innings.

Adrian Sanchez had three hits for Washington, including an RBI single in the seventh to make it 7-2. Bryce Harper had a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 7-3 against reliever Dustin McGowan.

"I was very aggressive today. I was able to jump on the two-seamer," said Sanchez through an interpreter.

Brian Goodwin was 3-for-5 for Washington, and Adam Lind had two hits. The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the third as Goodwin doubled to the warning track in left and took third as Sanchez laid down a sacrifice bunt.

Harper then drove in Goodwin with a groundout against Worley.

The Marlins tied it in the top of the fourth as Dietrich hit a solo homer to right off Cole. It was the seventh homer of the year for Dietrich, who also homered against Cole in Miami on Aug. 2.

Stanton then crushed a three-run homer of 438 feet to left-center off Cole in the fifth to give the Marlins a 4-1 lead. It was his 18th long ball at Nationals Park -- the most of any visiting player.

Dee Gordon (two hits) was credited with an RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Blanton. His hit down the left field line was ruled fan interference as Miguel Rojas scored from first. Later in the inning, Dietrich hit a two-run single to make it 7-1.

Mattingly said the combination of Gordon and Stanton at the top of the order has been productive.

"The pitcher has to deal with Giancarlo and Dee at the same time," Mattingly said.

NOTES: Marlins LHP Chris O'Grady (strained right oblique) went on the disabled list Tuesday after he left his start in the second inning Monday. The Marlins called up RHP Javy Guerra from Triple-A New Orleans. He last pitched in the majors with the Angels in 2016. ... Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (9-5, 2.66 ERA) will face Marlins LHP Adam Conley (4-4, 5.10) on Wednesday. ... The Marlins visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before the game. The group included manager Don Mattingly and several players, including OF Christian Yelich and C J.T. Realmuto. ... Washington OF Howie Kendrick did not play Tuesday after he left Monday's game in the seventh inning because of back tightness.