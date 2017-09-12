Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Giancarlo Stanton owns 12 home runs in 50 career games at Citizens Bank Park, including two this season, and will try to add to that total when the Miami Marlins visit the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Stanton’s 54 home runs lead the majors and are the most since Jose Bautista hit 54 for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010.

Stanton and the rest of the Miami organization have their thoughts back in Florida as the whole state deals with the destruction from Hurricane Irma, while on the field the team is trying to pull out of a rut. The four-time All-Star’s quest for 60 homers or more isn’t leading to a lot of wins of late, and the Marlins are losers of 12 of their last 14 games. Three of those losses came at home to the Phillies from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, but Philadelphia did not have any luck maintaining that momentum and limps back home having dropped four of the last five games on its road trip, with three of those losses coming by one run. The Phillies will turn to Nick Pivetta in Tuesday’s opener, while the Marlins counter with fellow rookie Dillon Peters.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Fsn Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Dillon Peters (0-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (5-10, 6.49)

Peters is making his third major-league start and searching for his first win after struggling to get run support in his first two turns. The 25-year-old scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out eight against Philadelphia in his major-league debut on Sept. 1. Peters followed that up by allowing three runs and striking out six in five frames against Washington on Wednesday.

Pivetta is trying to bounce back after getting roughed up by the New York Mets on Wednesday and allowing six runs on 10 hits in five innings. The 24-year-old native of British Columbia was nearly as sharp as Peters when the two squared off on Sept. 1 but was also left out of the decision after allowing one run in six frames. Pivetta is 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in three starts against Miami this season and surrendered the only homer he has allowed to the Marlin against Stanton in six at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco is 6-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in the last three games.

2. Marlins CF Christian Yelich is 7-for-14 with four doubles in his last three contests.

3. Miami RHP Brad Ziegler (lower back) has not pitched since Thursday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 2