Volquez, Marlins shut down Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- While Edinson Volquez was throwing a no-hitter in Arizona on Saturday night, his former Pittsburgh Pirates teammates were watching on TV, cheering him on.

On Thursday night, they were the ones on the other end of another Volquez gem. The right-hander shut down his former team and combined with the Miami Marlins bullpen to four-hit the Pirates in a 7-1 victory.

Pitching just five days after his first career no-hitter, Volquez allowed the second batter of the game to reach on a single but quickly settled in. He struck out eight Pirates while cruising through seven scoreless innings to earn his third win of the season.

"I know what he's doing when he's on. You just hope to catch him when he's not too on," said Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-3 against Volquez. "When he has command of his fastball and he can get ahead with his fastball, it sets him up for his off-speed, his changeup and his curveball.

"He was locating his heater. He was able to locate his off-speed as well. If he's able to do that, (it's) tough to get on base and tough to get a hit."

Volquez (3-7) has won in three consecutive appearances after losing six in a row and seven of his first nine starts. The Marlins are 8-3 since Volquez flipped the switch on his season.

"We felt we could get him right again, and now he's pitching the way we thought he would," said Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who added that he thinks Volquez has actually pitched better since tweaking his ankle in the first inning of his no-hitter. "He has to stay calm on that ankle, and it keeps him from getting out of his delivery."

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, had his fourth straight subpar outing. He has had trouble with home runs all season, having given up the second most in the National League with 15. On Thursday, he was able to keep the Marlins in the ballpark, but they used 10 hits -- five of them doubles -- to jump out to an early lead.

In all, Cole (3-6) allowed seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning for a fourth consecutive start.

Miami center fielder Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 and doubled twice off Cole. In the first, his two-bagger scored Dee Gordon, who had led off the game with a single. Derek Dietrich (3-for-4) then doubled in Yelich.

Dietrich got things started in the fourth with a double to right, and then Tyler Moore sent one of his own off the wall in center field to score Dietrich.

In the fifth inning, Dietrich earned his third RBI with a single that scored Marcel Ozuna. Moore drove in his second run with a single that brought home J.T. Realmuto. JT Riddle got into the act with an RBI single that scored Dietrich and ended Cole's night.

"That fifth inning, there were a lot of base hits that were not necessarily scorched, at least compared to earlier in the game, but I failed to get them on the ground," Cole said. "I'm looking for those balls to be hit on the ground to the shortstop instead of lofted 6 feet over the infield."

Miami's Dustin McGowan threw a scoreless eighth inning. Brian Ellington gave up the lone Pirates run in the ninth when Phil Gosselin singled and scored on Josh Bell's groundout.

NOTES: Miami RHP Tom Koehler threw four innings in a rehab start with Class A Jupiter. Koehler allowed three runs on five hits in four innings while walking two and striking out three. All three runs came on home runs. ... Marlins LHP Justin Nicolino will make a rehab appearance on June 13 as he returns from a contusion on his left index finger. ... Pirates RHP Ivan Nova said his left knee feels fine and he should be able to make his next scheduled start. Nova was removed from his start June 6 in Baltimore with left knee inflammation. ... Before the game, the Pirates recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Triple-A Indianapolis. Neverauskas pitched a scoreless ninth inning, working around two hits.