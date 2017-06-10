Stanton, Moore flex muscles as Marlins maul Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Giancarlo Stanton had a little fun during the Miami Marlins' batting practice. He took aim at the batter's eye in center field at PNC Park and tried to hit a ball over it.

He couldn't do it then -- "I couldn't get the right pitch," he said -- but he nearly did later in the evening.

Stanton hit a 449-foot homer in the third inning that bounced off the camera platform on top of the batter's eye and back onto the field. It was one of 18 hits the Marlins pounded out Friday night in a 12-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Didn't get out of the stadium, man. Hopped back in," Stanton said with a laugh.

He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Miami (27-33) got two homers from Tyler Moore, who had four RBIs, and improved to 11-4 in its past 15 games. The Marlins won the first two games of a four-game weekend series by a combined 19-8.

"Just a lot of good things offensively tonight," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "Everybody making a contribution."

Pittsburgh (26-35) lost its fourth straight to drop to a season-low nine games below .500.

The Pirates, who had 13 hits, clawed back from a five-run deficit to come within 7-4. Miami, however, tacked on three more in the sixth, Moore's second homer in the seventh and another run in the eighth for a 12-4 lead.

That rendered Pittsburgh's single run in the eighth and another two in the ninth relatively meaningless.

"We needed a big hit to stay in the boat race because they kept adding on multiple-run innings," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "It's hard to keep up. We had a chance. We would have had to be really, really effective on offense to continue to run with them."

Pittsburgh right-hander Tyler Glasnow's struggles continued. Glasnow (2-6) gave up seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in four innings with one strikeout and no walks before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. Two of the hits were homers.

"I just think I'm leaving it in the (strike) zone too much," Glasnow said. "I guess the difference is I would much rather not walk guys and be in the strike zone. But my two-seam was coming back into the middle. To lefties, it's not really getting in there. To righties, the same."

Miami starter Vance Worley, a former Pirate, wasn't a ton better. He gave up four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) followed Worley with 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings for the win.

Pittsburgh took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first when David Freese doubled and scored on Josh Harrison's double.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the second on Moore's sacrifice fly RBI and Worley's RBI infield single.

Stanton led off the Marlins' third with his 16th homer, the one that nearly cleared the batter's eye, for a 3-1 lead.

"He's a strong guy," Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings said. "He likes it out over the plate, for sure. Maybe he was sitting on it. That was a pretty impressive piece of hitting."

With two outs that inning, Moore hit a two-run shot to left to make it 5-1.

Freese's bloop RBI single in the third brought the Pirates within 5-2, but Stanton picked up a groundout RBI in the fourth for a 6-2 Miami edge, and Dee Gordon scored right after when he stole third and scored on catcher Jacob Stallings' throwing error to make it 7-2.

The Pirates scored twice in the fourth to cut it to 7-4. Adam Frazier drove in one with a groundout and Jose Osuna scored on a wild pitch.

Even with some late runs, Pittsburgh never got closer.

"The guys kept basically swinging the bats all night," Mattingly said. "It's one of the things you like. They were coming. They score early and they kept scoring.

"Felt like it was going to be one of those games we were going to have to go out and keep trying to put runs on the board and not be satisfied with the number of runs we were getting."

NOTES: Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson was moved out of the closer role, manager Clint Hurdle announced before the game. LHP Felipe Rivero and RHP Juan Nicasio will share ninth-inning duties. Watson still pitched a perfect ninth but in a mop-up role. ... IF Alen Hanson was claimed from Pittsburgh off waivers by the Chicago White Sox. ... Miami C A.J. Ellis started for C J.T. Realmuto. ... Pittsburgh has not announced a starter for Monday's game against Colorado, leaving open the possibility that RHP Jameson Taillon will return after being treated for testicular cancer.