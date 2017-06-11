Pirates ride late surge to jolt Marlins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have a flair for the dramatic whether they win or lose.

That drama has led to gut-wrenching losses crippled by late-inning collapses this season. On Saturday, it was just the opposite.

The Pirates scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Miami Marlins 7-6 at PNC Park.

With the Marlins leading 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Jordy Mercer sent a ball deep to center field. It seemed center fielder Christian Yelich had it tracked before the ball popped out of his glove, allowing Mercer to cruise into third with Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz scoring easily to tie it 6-6.

John Jaso pinch-hit for right-hander Daniel Hudson (1-2), who got the win, and quickly lobbed a double off right-hander David Phelps (2-3) to right field, scoring Mercer and giving the Pirates an improbable 7-6 lead.

"Mercer and those guys who got on base in the seventh, they did all the heavy lifting, really," Jaso said. "My job was probably the easiest out of all of those guys."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle gave Jaso a bit more credit.

"Sometimes you just have to give a man a chance to work," Hurdle said regarding pinch-hitting Jaso. "He's been in a good place. Those are big swings. They're late in the game, too."

Pittsburgh (27-35) ended its four-game losing streak. Left-hander Felipe Rivero got the final four outs, including three strikeouts, to pick up his first save of the season.

"It feels awesome," Rivero said. "When you have months without coming out in the ninth, it feels like something new for you."

What would have been a somewhat disappointing win for the Marlins (27-34) suddenly turned into an even worse loss.

Miami lost right fielder Giancarlo Stanton after Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams hit him in the first inning. Stanton was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after undergoing X-rays, which came back negative.

Stanton is day to day. Marlins manager Don Mattingly was cautiously optimistic.

"It seems like it was OK. Nothing fractured or anything like that," Mattingly said. "So we're just going to see where we're at. ... It was swelling. It ballooned up pretty quick.

"The fact that there are no fractures just means basically there's going to be some swelling. It's going to be sore. How long's that going to be? It could be a few days. He could be walking in here tomorrow and thinking he could play."

After Stanton was hit, the Marlins took a 3-0 lead on two doubles in the first inning, with the second coming from J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto had three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles) and three RBIs in his first three plate appearances. His second double gave Miami a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth, one inning after he and Derek Dietrich hit back-to-back home runs to put the Marlins ahead 5-3.

McCutchen doubled to drive in Josh Bell and cut Miami's lead to 3-1 in the second inning. He doubled again to tie it 3-3 in the third with his 500th career extra-base hit.

Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was disappointed with his start. He allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings.

"Watching back, I just didn't have it," Straily said. "I didn't have the good stuff today. I kept us in the game as long as I could. It just happened to be four innings. It's very frustrating.

"It's not at all what you envision your day being like when you come to the ballpark. Just have to get back to work and be ready to go next time."

NOTES: Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen became the eighth player in team history to hit 500 career extra-base hits. ... Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon will come off the disabled list and pitch Monday against the Colorado Rockies. He last pitched May 4, before he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. ... With Taillon returning, Pittsburgh sent RHP Tyler Glasnow to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was 2-6 with a 7.45 ERA in 12 starts this season. ... Marlins C J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after sitting Friday, when C A.J. Ellis replaced him. ... Miami optioned RHP Brian Ellington to Triple-A New Orleans. He had 13 walks in 11 2/3 innings this season.