Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (0-0, 1.59 ERA) makes his second start of the season on Tuesday following a no-decision in Miami's 3-2 loss to Arizona on last Thursday, his first appearance of the season since coming off the disabled list (shoulder tendinitis). He allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks. He missed most of spring training and the first two months of the season.

RHP Dan Straily (4-4) tied a season high with seven innings of work and recorded his fourth quality start of the season while he saw a three-game winning streak snapped. He has posted a 2.70 ERA in his last six starts. Monday's start was his first at Wrigley Field. He's made four past relief appearances.

LF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double and is now hitting .442 in his last 10 games and .329 for the season. He's also batting .375 in his last 12 games, including a six-game road hitting streak.

RHP Edinson Volquez was named National League player of the Week on Monday for the period of May 29-June 4 after tossing a no-hitter last Saturday against Arizona. Volquez struck out 10 batters in that game. He went 2-0 for the week, which included giving up just one run on three hits over six innings in a May 29 win over the Phillies. It was the third player of the week honors for the Marlins this season, including C J.T. Realmuto (April 3-9) and LF Marcell Ozuna (April 10-16).