Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (3-2, 3.80 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs. He is looking for a better performance than his Friday outing against the Diamondbacks, when he squandered a 4-0 lead and departed after 4 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out one in a no-decision. Urena is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one career start against Chicago. He went six innings and allowed three runs on four hits in his lone appearance against the Cubs on June 1, 2015, in a 5-1 Marlins loss.

LHP Jeff Locke (0-1) made his second start of the season on Tuesday, tossing four scoreless innings before allowing four runs in the fifth. Dating to last season, he has a 7.53 ERA in his past 10 starts. Locke dropped to 1-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 career games against the Cubs.

1B Justin Bour was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. An MRI exam performed Monday determined Bour suffered a bone bruise in his left ankle during Saturday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared as a pinch hitter on Sunday before sitting out Monday's series opener against the Cubs. The move is retroactive to Monday.

C Tomas Telis was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. In 43 games with the Baby Cakes, Telis has hit .268 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He has also appeared in two games with the Marlins, going 0-for-2 in a pair of pinch-hitting appearances.