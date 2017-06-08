Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (4-2) gave up three runs and three hits in a five-inning effort in his first career Wrigley Field start during Wednesday's victory. He has worked at least five innings in six of his last starts. The Marlins have won his last four starts and Urena has three wins during that span.

LHP Braxton Garrett, the Marlins' top-ranked prospect, has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and may require Tommy John surgery, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. Garrett, 19, is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in four starts for Class A Greensboro this year. He was shut down shortly after a May 25 start.

SS JT Riddle (2-for-4, two RBIs) has multi-hit games in three of his last four games. He's hitting .317 with 16 RBIs in his last 22 games. Riddle collected a go-ahead RBI in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a 4-2 lead on Wednesday night against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 15th home run of the season in the fifth inning on Wednesday night against the Cubs. He's among three Marlins players with at least 15 homers, the only team in baseball with that distinction. Justin Bour and Giancarlo Stanton also have at least 15.

RHP Edinson Volquez (2-7, 3.79 ERA) makes his first start on Thursday in Pittsburgh since throwing a no-hitter on June 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Volquez walked two and struck out 10 in the 3-0 victory. He's 3-0 with a 3.79 ERA all time against the Pirates. He has won two straight since starting the season 0-7.