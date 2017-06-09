Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder) threw four innings in a rehab start with Class A Jupiter. Koehler allowed three runs on five hits in four innings while walking two and striking out three. All three runs came on home runs.

LHP Justin Nicolino will make a rehab appearance on June 13 as he returns from a contusion on his left index finger. Nicolino hasn't pitched since May 25. He is one of three Miami starting pitchers on the disabled list.

RHP Edinson Volquez won his third straight start to improve to 3-7. In that span, he's given up just six hits in 22 innings. Before his current streak, Volquez had lost in six straight starts and seven of his first nine.

3B Derek Dietrich went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs. His grandfather, Steve Demeter, was a minor league manager and scout for the Pirates. "It was awesome to kind of honor him tonight with this type of game. It was special." The game was Dietrich's first at PNC Park.