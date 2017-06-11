Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Brian Ellington was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday. Manager Don Mattingly said the primary concern was his ability to throw strikes. Ellington had 13 walks in 11 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Drew Steckenrider was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. The 26-year-old had a brief stint with the Marlins in late May after David Phelps was placed on the bereavement list. Steckenrider threw one scoreless inning on May 24 at Oakland. At New Orleans, Steckenrider posted 33 strikeouts and eight walks in 27 1/3 innings.

RHP Dan Straily allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings Saturday. He allowed more than three runs in a start for the first time since he surrendered four in five innings in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4. "I didn't have the good stuff today," Straily said. "I kept us in the game as long as I could. It just happened to be four innings."

C J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after sitting Friday. He had three extra-base hits (one home run and two doubles) and three RBIs in his first three at-bats. C A.J. Ellis took his sport in the lineup Friday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton left with an apparent injury in the top of the first inning. After Trevor Williams hit him with the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Stanton labored toward first base before being replaced by OF Ichiro Suzuki. He was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after X-Rays came back negative. Stanton, who is day to day, has hit .288 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs this season.