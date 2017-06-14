Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (5-2), who retired 14 consecutive batters from the second through the fifth innings, earned the win Tuesday against Oakland. He went six-plus innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run while striking out four. Urena has won four straight games, and his five wins are already a career high.

LHP Trevor Rogers, a 6-6, 190-pound high school senior from New Mexico, was Miami's first-round pick Monday. He was selected No. 13 overall after a senior season in which he compiled an 11-0 record with a 0.33 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 63 innings. He pitched three no-hitters, including one perfect game, but some questioned the caliber of competition in New Mexico. In addition, Rogers, 19, is old for his class, and there are some questions about his fastball velocity and whether it can be more than average for a major leaguer.

RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder) was placed on a rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans. He pitched 3 1/3 innings Tuesday and gave up one run and three hits.He was placed on the disabled list May 18.

1B Tyler Moore, playing for injured first baseman Justin Bour, went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Moore is hitting .286 this season and has become a valuable member of Miami's bench.

LHP Justin Nicolino (left index finger contusion) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter . He was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 1, retroactive to May 31. Nicolino hasn't pitched since May 25.

LF Marcell Ozuna, who went 3-for-3 with a solo blast, has 16 homers this season. He is second on the team in homers and is tied for the team lead with 44 RBIs. He is hitting .386 with 11 homers at home this season.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (ribcage inflammation) was placed on a rehab assignment to Double-A Jacksonville. He took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (54.00 ERA) in 2/3 of an inning.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (bruised right wrist), started for the first time since he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and yet drilled a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Stanton leads the team with 17 homers and is tied for the team lead with 44 RBIs.