Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

C Tomas Tellis was optioned to Triple-A Miami on Friday when 1B Justin Bour (ankle) came off the 10-day disabled list. Tellis has just seven at-bats in seven games this year with the Marlins, with one of his two hits and double. He also had an RBI.

LHP Jeff Locke (0-2, 4.02 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season since spending April and May on the disabled list because of left shoulder tendinitis when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Friday night. He has struck out 13 and walked five while allowing 15 hits in 15 2/3 innings. Locke, a second-round draft pick of Atlanta in 2006, is 2-3 with a 5.44 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves, all while with Pittsburgh.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, on the 10-day disabled list since May 10 because of a left oblique strain, began a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, going 0-for-2 in five innings. He was on the DL with a similar injury in April and has played just 20 games for the Marlins, batting .277 with a homer and six RBIs.

RHP Dan Straily (5-4, 3.58 ERA) allowed four hits and no walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight in a victory over the Braves in Atlanta on Friday. He had been 1-3 with a 5.91 ERA in his previous six road starts. It was the longest scoreless outing for Straily since he pitched seven shutout innings for Cincinnati against Milwaukee last July 17.

1B Justin Bour returned to the Marlins' lineup on Friday and hit his 17th homer in his second at-bat. It was the 11th career homer by Bour against the Braves -- his most against any team. Bour spent the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a left ankle contusion and missed only eight games thanks to a pair of off-days, the Marlins going 5-3 in his absence. He spent two months on the DL last season with an injured right ankle.

3B Martin Prado, on the 10-day disabled list since May 8 because of a right hamstring strain, began a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double in five innings. He also started the season on the DL with a similar injury from the World Baseball Classic and has played just 17 games for the Marlins, batting .290 with two homers and six RBIs.