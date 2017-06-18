Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (5-2, 3.70 ERA) takes a four-game winning streak into Sunday's start against the Braves in Atlanta. He held Oakland to one run on three hits over six innings in his most recent start, striking out four and walking one. Urena lost to Braves in Miami on May 12, but allowed only two runs over six innings. He is 0-3 with a 10.29 ERA against Atlanta in six career games (three starts).

CF Christian Yelich had a two-run double Saturday against the Braves after driving in a season-best three runs Friday in the series opener. He had driven in just one run over the previous nine games against the Braves dating to last September. Yelich is hitting .272 with seven homers and 34 RBIs.

RHP A.J. Ramos blew his first save since Aug. 29 of last year in the ninth inning and then took the loss in the 10th on Saturday against the Braves. He had converted 17 straight save opportunities. The loss dropped Ramos to 1-3, and he has a 4.30 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.

LHP Justin Nicolino is slated to come off the 10-day disabled list and start for the first time since May 30 against the Nationals in Miami on Monday or Tuesday. Forced to the DL by a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand, he worked six innings in a rehab outing for Single A Advanced Jupiter and experienced no issues. Nicolino has made three starts for the Marlins, going 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA.