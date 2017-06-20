FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2017 / 2:48 AM / in 2 months

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Drew Steckenrider (0-1, 5.40 ERA in four games) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Steckenrider, a 26-year-old native of the Atlanta area, is a former pitcher at the University of Tennessee. The Marlins drafted him in the eighth round by Miami.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. He went 1-for-3 Monday with one run scored for Jupiter.

LHP Justin Nicolino made his first appearance since returning from the disabled list, where he had landed after suffering a finger blister. Nicolino, though, did not pitch well on Monday against Washington, allowing seven hits -- including two homers -- in just three innings. He also gave up one walk and six runs, three earned. Nicolino (5.06 ERA) escaped with a no-decision, but his lack of velocity (90-91 mph on his fastball) continues to haunt him.

LF Marcell Ozuna is making a strong case that he belongs in next month's All-Star Game, which will be held this year at Marlins Park. Ozuna is hitting .327 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs.

1B Justin Bour, who hit a score-tying grand slam on Monday, is having a breakout year. He is batting .307 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs in 59 games.

3B Martin Prado (hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. He went 2-for-4 Monday with one strikeout for Jupiter. He is expected to return to the majors after a few more minor-league rehab games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.