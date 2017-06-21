Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's top prospect, had elbow surgery on Tuesday. Garrett, who turns 20 in August, was Miami's first-round pick last year, seventh overall. A 6-3, 190-pounder from Alabama, Garrett was 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in four games at Low-A Greensboro this season. He struck out 16 in 15 1/3 innings, and he allowed three homers. He walked six with a 1.24 WHIP. Bottom line: It's another major problem for a Marlins minor-league system that is among the two or three worst in baseball at the moment.

RHP Dan Straily, 19-12 since the start of last season, will start Wednesday's series finale against Washington. Straily (5-4, 3.58 ERA) has been Miami's most consistent starter this season. The sixth-year major-leaguer is on pace to have the lowest ERA of his career. His 1.12 WHIP and his 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings would be career bests.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who entered Tuesday's game with a 3-0 record and a 1.73 ERA in his past four starts, did not fare well against the Nationals. He allowed six runs on five hits and five walks in just 4 2/3 innings. His ERA went up from 3.72 to 4.19, and his record dropped to 3-8.

3B Derek Dietrich, a lefty hitter, was rested against left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Dietrich's claim to fame is that he is the Marlins' all-time leader in hit-by-pitches with 64. He also ranks fifth in the majors this season with 10 hit-by-pitches. But Dietrich, given a chance to play nearly every day due to Martin Prado's hamstring injury, has not taken advantage. Dietrich, who turns 28 next month, has a .682 OPS after a .798 OPS last year and a .802 OPS in 2015. Prado has played just 17 games this season but could return next week, which would surely put Dietrich back on the bench.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (ribcage inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans. Tazawa was placed on the disabled list May 17.