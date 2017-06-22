Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will make his fifth start of the season on Thursday, facing the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Locke, who started the year on the disabled list, is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA this season. In 13 career games against Chicago, including 11 starts, Locke is just 1-5 with a 5.98 ERA. He is also 0-1 against Chicago this year, allowing four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is set to return in early July. It is presumed that "Hech" will return as the starter upon his activation, sending rookie J.T. Riddle to the bench or back to Triple-A New Orleans. Hechavarria, 28, is a smooth fielder who doesn't offer very much offensively. He has only played 20 games this year and is batting .277 with one homer, two doubles, one triple, no steals and a .672 OPS.

RHP Dan Straily was outstanding on Wednesday, allowing just one run, three hits and one walk in six innings against the Nationals. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to 3.43. His only mistake was a solo home run hit by Ryan Raburn.

3B Martin Prado (hamstring) could return as soon as Tuesday when the New York Mets visit. Prado hasn't played since May 7. He has been able to compete in just 17 games this season, missing time at the start of the year with the original hamstring injury. Prado, 33, played in 153 games last year and hasn't played less than 128 since 2008. Assuming he returns on Tuesday, which is the most optimistic view, the Marlins would only have 88 games left on their schedule. That means that the most that Prado could play this year would be 105 games.