Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (5-2, 3.64 ERA) will start Friday against the Cubs. Urena, who is in his third year in the majors and his first as a relative fixture in the rotation, went 5-14 combined in his first two years in the majors, sporting ERAs of 5.25 and 6.13. This year has been different. After pitching in relief in his first six games this season, Urena got his first start of the season May 7, beating the New York Mets 7-0. He has won his past four decisions and the Marlins have prevailed in five of his past six games. Urena has only faced the Cubs twice, sporting a 1-1 record with a 4.91 ERA. However, he beat the Cubs 6-5 at Wrigley Field on June 7, allowing three runs in five innings.

LHP Jeff Locke (0-3) has yet to earn a win during his brief career in Miami. He lasted only four innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and five runs.

RHP Brad Ziegler (back strain) was placed on the disabled list. Ziegler, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason, but it has not been a good investment for the Marlins. Ziegler is 1-2 with a 6.52 ERA. His career high ERA entering this season was 3.49.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (ribs) was activated from the disabled list and was immediately put to work. Tazawa, 31, pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs. He has a 1-1 record and a 7.31 ERA in 17 games this season. He was allowing 4.8 walks and 2.4 homers per nine innings, and that was before he gave up another long ball Thursday.