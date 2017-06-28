Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Keyvius Sampson was signed to a minor-league contract. Sampson went 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA in 31 games (14 starts) with Cincinnati in 2015 and 2016.

RHP Ethan Clark (6 feet 5, 235 pounds) was one of two prospects the Marlins acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Clark, not ranked among the Rays' top 30 prospects, is a 22-year-old who was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA at Class-A Bowling Green at the time of the trade. He was holding batters to a .196 batting average. And in his final start before the trade, he struck out nine batters in six innings.

OF Braxton Lee was one of two prospects the Marlins acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Lee, not ranked among the Rays' top 30 prospects, is a 23-year-old who was having a good season at Double A at the time of the deal. He was hitting .321, good for second in the Southern League. He had 12 steals and had on an on-base percentage of .391. A lefty hitter, Lee was Tampa Bay's 12th-round pick in 2014.

LHP Jeff Locke, who will face the New York Mets on Wednesday, is 0-3 with a 5.70 ERA this season. He has yet to win a game for the Marlins. And he has lasted only four innings in each of his past two starts. To make matters worse, he has not had success against the Mets. In his career against the Mets, Locke is 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in four starts. The last time he faced the Mets, was last year, when he got beat, allowing seven runs in four innings.

2B Christian Colon was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans. Colon, who was designated for assignment Saturday, got only 33 at-bats with the Marlins, hitting .152 with a .425 OPS.

RHP Dan Straily got a no-decision against the New York Mets on Tuesday, allowing two runs in five innings. Straily, Miami's most consistent starter this season, allowed five hits and walked one, striking out four, but he was done in by a high pitch count. Still, his ERA for the season is 3.44.