FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 2 months ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Keyvius Sampson was signed to a minor-league contract. Sampson went 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA in 31 games (14 starts) with Cincinnati in 2015 and 2016.

RHP Ethan Clark (6 feet 5, 235 pounds) was one of two prospects the Marlins acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Clark, not ranked among the Rays' top 30 prospects, is a 22-year-old who was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA at Class-A Bowling Green at the time of the trade. He was holding batters to a .196 batting average. And in his final start before the trade, he struck out nine batters in six innings.

OF Braxton Lee was one of two prospects the Marlins acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Lee, not ranked among the Rays' top 30 prospects, is a 23-year-old who was having a good season at Double A at the time of the deal. He was hitting .321, good for second in the Southern League. He had 12 steals and had on an on-base percentage of .391. A lefty hitter, Lee was Tampa Bay's 12th-round pick in 2014.

LHP Jeff Locke, who will face the New York Mets on Wednesday, is 0-3 with a 5.70 ERA this season. He has yet to win a game for the Marlins. And he has lasted only four innings in each of his past two starts. To make matters worse, he has not had success against the Mets. In his career against the Mets, Locke is 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in four starts. The last time he faced the Mets, was last year, when he got beat, allowing seven runs in four innings.

2B Christian Colon was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans. Colon, who was designated for assignment Saturday, got only 33 at-bats with the Marlins, hitting .152 with a .425 OPS.

RHP Dan Straily got a no-decision against the New York Mets on Tuesday, allowing two runs in five innings. Straily, Miami's most consistent starter this season, allowed five hits and walked one, striking out four, but he was done in by a high pitch count. Still, his ERA for the season is 3.44.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.