Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will meet the New York Mets in Thursday's series finale. He faced the Mets eight times, including four times as a starter, and is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA. He has allowed five homers in 30 innings. This year, though, he is 1-0 with 0.90 ERA in three appearances (one start) against the Mets. Overall this season, he is 6-2 with a 3.33 ERA. He leads the Marlins in wins and has broken through after having gone 5-14 in two years prior to 2017.

LHP Jeff Locke (0-4, 5.52 ERA) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has yet to earn a win in his brief Marlins career, which consists of six starts.

LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 4.95 ERA in five starts) was removed from Miami's rotation. He was sent to the bullpen where he got one out Wednesday and allowed one run. The Marlins will need a starter Saturday and it could be RHP Tom Koehler, who is on a minor league rehab assignment.

LF Marcell Ozuna has moved up to third among outfielders in the voting for the July 11 All-Star Game in Miami. Ozuna is hitting .315 with 20 homers and 54 RBIs. However, he has to guard against another poor second half. Last year, he hit .307 with 17 homers, 47 RBIs and an .892 OPS in the first half. In the second half, he fell apart, batting .209 with six homers, 29 RBIs and a .609 OPS. For his career, his first-half OPS is .800 and after that it is .699.