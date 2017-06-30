Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (6-3), who had won five straight decisions, took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings. Urena struck out four and walked none and is 2-3 in his career against the Mets.

RHP Tom Koehler could come off the disabled list to start Saturday. In his past three rehab starts at Triple-A New Orleans spanning 15 2/3 innings, he has 20 strikeouts and three walks, allowing only three runs. For the season with the Marlins, however, Koehler is 1-2 with a horrid 7.04 ERA. For the past three years, Koehler combined to win 30 games, which means that this dip in production was unexpected for the Marlins.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who has a 7.94 ERA in his past three starts, will get the ball when Miami opens a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Volquez (4-8, 4.15 ERA) has had a rollercoaster season. He lost his first seven decisions and then won his next three, including a no-hitter. Now he is spiraling downward again.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 21st long ball of the season. Earlier this week, Stanton said he will defend his title in the Home Run Derby crown July 10. Stanton has reached at least 20 homers in each of his eight seasons in the majors. Only 10 other players in MLB history have reached at least 20 homers in each of their first 10 seasons: Eddie Mathews, Albert Pujols, Frank Robinson, Mark Teixeira, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Darryl Strawberry, Eddie Murray, Ralph Kiner and Bob Johnson.