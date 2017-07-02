Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday and returned to the mound for the first time since May 16 but couldn't get out of the second inning after allowing seven runs in an 8-4 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. In nine starts this season, Koehler is 1-3 with a 7.43 ERA and has allowed 15 runs (11 earned) in his last two starts, spanning 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Dan Straily will try to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday while maintaining his own winning ways. He's 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA in his last three starts, striking out 18 in 17 1/3 innings during that stretch. Straily dominated the Brewers last season, going 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in three starts against Milwaukee while pitching for the Reds.

LHP Justin Nicolino will remain in the starting rotation for Triple-A New Orleans for the foreseeable future, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. Nicolino was sent down a night earlier to clear room for Tom Koehler, who took Nicolino's spot in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee. Nicolino has bounced back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen, but he will keep starting in New Orleans in order to stick to a routine, Mattingly said.

1B Justin Bour hit a two-run double in the first inning on Saturday, extending his road hitting streak to 11 games. He's batting .415 during that stretch with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs to increase his average to .273 away from Marlins Park this season.