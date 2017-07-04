Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena gets the start Tuesday night when Miami continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Urena absorbed a 6-3 loss Thursday night at Marlins Park to the New York Mets, permitting six hits and five runs, three of them earned, over six innings with no walks and four strikeouts. He’s faced the Cardinals just twice in his career, going 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA.

LHP Jeff Locke endured a demoralizing outing, tying a career high by giving up 11 runs on 11 hits over 2 2/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Locke ceded hits to the first four men he faced and just couldn’t keep the snowball from rolling downhill, forcing Miami to go to its bullpen for 16 outs. Locke threw strikes on only 47 of 84 pitches, a ratio that won’t work for a command guy.

LF Marcell Ozuna found one source of satisfaction in a frustrating night. His three-run double in a six-run fifth inning gave him seven RBI in the last two games, marking the first time in his career he’s bagged three or more RBI in consecutive game. The All-Star starter for the National League in left this year, Ozuna is presently on a pace to knock in 124 runs.

C J.T. Realmuto banged out three hits in five at-bats, scoring a run and upping his average to .295 for the season. Realmuto also owns a solid OPS of .804 as he has 24 extra-base hits and takes occasional walks. He might not be the All-Star that some around the organization claim he is, but for the moment, where he is is a level that will keep you in the big leagues for a while.

RF Giancarlo Stanton continued to struggle against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright, punching out in all three at-bats against him. Stanton is 0-for-12 when facing Wainwright in his career, fanning five times. Stanton did barrel up a Luke Weaver pitch in the sixth, but lined it to CF Tommy Pham to strand a pair of runners with Miami within 11-6.