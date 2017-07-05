Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena continued his breakout season Tuesday with his seventh victory in St. Louis. Urena fanned seven and walked two in five innings, tying a career high for strikeouts, while allowing three hits and two runs. Pitch count and Miami's 2-0 deficit entering the sixth forced him out early, but the offense put five runs on the board in the sixth and those runs enabled him to get the win.

RHP Drew Steckenrider was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A New Orleans and slotted into an increasingly crowded bullpen. He's had two stints with the Marlins already this year, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four games and 3 1/3 innings. In 24 games with the Baby Cakes, Steckenrider went 0-1 with a 1.72 ERA and five saves, fanning 41 hitters in 31 1/3 innings.

LHP Jeff Locke was designated for assignment Tuesday by Miami to make room for Steckenrider. Locke reached the end of his brief line with the Marlins Monday night when he was left to allow 11 hits and 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings, tying a franchise record for most runs allowed in a game. In seven starts with Miami, Locke went 0-5 with an 8.16 ERA, failing to finish the sixth inning in any outing.

CF Christian Yelich picked a great time for his first homer with men on base this year -- the top of the sixth inning Tuesday. It turned around a 2-0 Marlins' deficit, giving them a lead they would not relinquish, and was his seventh game-winning RBI, second to only Giancarlo Stanton. The three RBI ties Yelich's season high.

RHP Edinson Volquez gets the call Wednesday night when Miami continues its four-game series in St. Louis. The mercurial Volquez is coming off a solid outing Friday night in a 3-2 loss at Milwaukee, giving up only three hits and a run over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Volquez has faced the Cardinals 17 times in his career, going 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA, but hasn't pitched against them since 2015.