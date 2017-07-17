Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start Tuesday for the Marlins against the Phillies. Conley was 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA in seven starts this year with the Marlins. In 12 games at Triple-A New Orleans, he was 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA.

LHP Chris O'Grady (1-1), who was signed by the Marlins as a minor-league free agent on May 4 and promoted to the majors on July 8, took the loss on Sunday against the Dodgers. O'Grady, whose fastball tops out at just 88 mph, allowed five hits, two walks and three runs in five innings. Due to his lack of velocity and major-league pedigree, O'Grady did well to limit the damage to three runs.

RHP Tom Koehler will start on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Koehler, who is 1-4 with an 8.00 ERA, was demoted to the minors at one point this season. That's a large fall from grace for a previously steady pitcher who had won a total of 30 games the past three years -- 10 in 2014, 11 in 2015 and nine in 2016. This year, Koehler has fallen apart. He has a 7.43 ERA on the road and is even worse at home (8.84). His ERA in May was 10.13 (he did not pitch in the majors last month) and 13.50 in July.

3B Martin Prado, batting leadoff for the first time this season, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, stranding three runners Sunday. Prado, who turns 24 in October, also let a line drive tip off his glove, although the play was ruled a hit. Looking ahead, Prado has two more full seasons left on a three-year, $40 million contract. So far, that does not look like a wise investment for the Marlins as Prado's OPS of .664 would be the lowest since his .662 mark in 2007.