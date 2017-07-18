FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 19, 2017 / 2:26 AM / in a month

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Conley will be called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday so he can start against the Phillies. Conley was 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA in seven starts this year with the Marlins, prompting a demotion to Triple-A New Orleans. At New Orleans, he went 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 games.

RHP Tom Koehler struggled once again in his start on Monday in a no-decision against the Phillies. Koehler's ERA improved only slightly - from 8.00 to 7.92 - after allowing four runs in five innings. He gave up four hits and three walks and was doomed by his 38-pitch third inning. He allowed four runs in that frame.

RHP Dan Straily (hand) is not expected to miss a start as he tossed a bullpen session on Monday. Straily, who is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, has been the Marlins' most consistent starter this year.

RHP Brad Ziegler, who last pitched on June 20, said his back injury has been so painful that at times even breathing hurts. There is no timetable for his return. Ziegler, who broke into the majors in 2008, has a 1-2 record this year with a 6.47 ERA. His previous worst ERA was 3.49 in 2014.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.