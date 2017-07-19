Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and started inst the Phillies that day. He pitched six innings and allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs. He struck out three. And even though it goes down as a no-decision, it was a promising performance given that he had a 7.53 ERA in his seven starts with the Marlins earlier this year. He also had a 5.43 ERA in 12 Triple-A starts. In other words, this was a keeper for Conley, who should get another start to prove he belongs.

RHP Drew Steckenrider, who won his first major-league game Monday night, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Tuesday's starter, LHP Adam Conley. Steckenrider, a 26-year-old rookie reliever, went 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA in his nine games with the big club.

RHP Dan Straily faces the Phillies on Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series. In two career starts against the Phillies, Straily is 2-0 with an 0.77 ERA. Straily (7-4, 3.32 ERA) has been Miami's most consistent starter this year, and he battled through a right hand injury in his previous start. Straily threw a bullpen session on Monday, and the Marlins pronounced him ready to go.

RHP Edinson Volquez (left knee) hasn't pitched since July 5 when he took a no-decision in a 9-6 Marlins win at the St. Louis Cardinals. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Volquez won't be allowed to throw so much as a bullpen session until this weekend at the earliest. After that, he will likely need to go through a brief minor-league rehab stint. He is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and is one of Miami's top three starters.

3B Martin Prado was placed on the disabled list late Monday night due to a strained right knee. It was the third trip to the disabled list this year for Prado, making this a highly disappointing season for a player the Marlins rewarded with a three-year, $40 million contract after last season. Prado, whose first two injuries this year had to do with his right hamstring, is a player the Marlins were counting on for veteran leadership, timely hitting and solid defense. But he turns 34 in October and is starting to break down on a consistent basis.